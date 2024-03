A 40-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a hold-up of a Gżira store on Friday.

The suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon after a manhunt for the thief responsible for the Triq ix-Xatt robbery.

The thief entered a shop on that street at 5am armed with a knife, demanded money and got away with a wad of cash.

Police apprehended the suspect hours later and will be arraigning him in court in the coming days, they said in a statement on Saturday morning.