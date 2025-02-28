A person is to be brought to court on Friday afternoon to face charges over the AFM cannabis heist, bringing to six the number of people arraigned over the robbery.

The suspect is due to be arraigned at 2pm in front of Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi in connection with the theft of 200kg of cannabis, police said.

A total of 12 people have been arrested over the Saturday night robbery at the army barracks in Safi but only five have been charged so far.

Investigators tracked down the suspects by tracing the route taken by a vehicle they believe was used for the robbery.

That vehicle made its way from Kirkop to Safi, then Mqabba and finally a property in Żebbuġ, the court heard. Police raided the Żebbuġ property at 1am on Monday night, arresting four people in the process.

Those facing charges so far are Liam Steward, 23, from Pieta, Sean Attard, 30, from Żebbuġ, Carlos Pace, 23, from Marsa, Yousef Essesi, 33, from St Paul's Bay and Cleaven Pace, 19, all stand accused of carrying out the robbery.

All of the accused, except for Cleaven Pace, were found with drugs inspectors believe were linked to the heist.

The robbery was revealed by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri on Sunday, when he offered his own resignation and suspended the Brigadier of the Armed Forces of Malta.

However Camilleri decided to stay in post after the prime minister refused to accept his resignation and the cabinet moved to back him.

