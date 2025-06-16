The trial by jury has begun against two men, charged with a double murder in a Sliema home in 2020.

The two accused are Albanian national Daniel Muka, 30, and Serbian national Viktor Dragomanski, 42. They are both facing charges linked to their involvement with the murder of Christian Pandolfino, 58, and Ivor Maciejowski, 30, who were shot dead at their Sliema house in Locker Street on August 18, 2020.

A third man, Jesper Kristiansen, had been charged in connection with the same murder. He pleaded guilty last year.

The trial, presided by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras, started on Monday morning with the selection of the jurors who will now hear evidence against the two accused as laid out in the lengthy bill of indictment. The bill also lists the charges that the men are accused of.

Daniel Muka (left) being escorted to court in 2020 and Viktor Dragomanski (photo from Facebook)

What charges are they facing?

Muka is facing 10 counts that include the murder of Pandolfino and Maciejowski, theft aggravated by violence that led to the murders, and the illegal possession of the firearm.

He is also facing other minor charges that include the theft of car - a white Volkswagen Tiguan - used to commit the crime, making use of stolen number plates on the stolen car, theft of the number plates and breaching bail.

Dragomanski is facing three counts that include complicity in carrying out the double murders and in the theft that led to the murders as well as making use of stolen number plates. Both men are pleading not guilty to all the charges brought against them.

Who is the key witness?

The key witnesses will be the former co-accused Jesper Kristiansen. In February last year, Kristiansen admitted to his involvement and was jailed for 40 years following a plea bargaining agreement.

In February this year he testified against Muka and Dragonmanski during the compilation of evidence – during which evidence is compiled ahead of the trial. In his testimony he said that the planned break-in had gone terribly wrong.

He pinned the murder mainly on Muka saying Muka – who he met a few days earlier - had first suggested burgling the home where there was “a couple of kilos” of gold.

On the day of the murders he, Muka and Dragomanski used a white car, provided by Muka. They changed the number plates. When they arrived at the Sliema house Muka, who was carrying a man purse, walked first to the door and rang the bell while he stayed a few steps behind. Dragomanski stayed outside near the car. Someone opened and he heard talking.

When the door closed he heard popping sounds, Kristiansen had testified. When he rang the bell, Muka opened with a pistol in his hand. The men took the jewellery and fled.

Kristiansen said that some days later he saw that Muka was all over the place in the news and then got arrested. Kristiansen left the island and went to Spain from where he was arrested and extradited to Malta to face charges to which he eventually admitted.

Defence lawyers Mario Mifsud and Josette Sultana are representing Muka, and lawyers Jose and Alex Scerri Herrera are representing Dragomanski. Lawyers Joe and Michaela Giglio are representing the victims’ families. Attorney General lawyers Maria Francesca Spiteri and Kevin Valletta are prosecuting.