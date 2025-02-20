A woman from Sliema has given a passionate speech in the European Parliament about noise pollution caused by bars and restaurants in the town and beyond.

Anna Maria Baldacchino, a member of the Sliema Residents Group, told the petitions committee how residents have "suffering because of establishments playing loud music around the clock."

She was speaking at a debate facilitated by PN MEP Peter Agius at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Baldacchino explained that according to Maltese law, amplified music may only be played in licensed commercial premises, and that such premises must be soundproofed. Music should not be heard outside the premises.

"However, the words are only on paper - the reality is completely different," she said.

Baldacchino also played a short video of her walking along the Sliema front at night. Loud music could be heard coming from various establishments, while the pavement was cluttered with tables and chairs.

"This is the chaos I have to go through every day," she told MEPs.

She also noted that swimming on the Sliema front was no longer a relaxing activity for similar reasons.

"We're an island - we have beautiful beaches. We go there to relax, unwind and switch off. But now there are many beach concessions on the seafront and they're equipped with several loudspeakers too."

Baldacchino said that when she tried to bring the noise to a police officer's attention, he told her that establishments could do whatever they wanted until 11pm.

In theory, police can order establishments to follow the rules, and have the right to close down non-compliant premises for up to 12 hours.

"And when I contacted the health department to complain, I was told to go to a psychiatrist and get a certificate," she said.

She encouraged the EU to put Malta under the spotlight for not taking care of citizens' wellbeing.

"We have a right to enjoy our property and public space," she concluded.

'Not a systemic problem'

Reacting to Baldacchino's speech, Labour MEP Alex Agius said that in any city, commercial activity often occurred close to residential areas.

"I disagree with what was said regarding the authorities, because in my experience they do take action regarding loud music," he said.

"These declarations that there is widespread non-enforcement do not hold water. There are some issues but this is not a systemic problem," he said, adding that the directive should not extend to areas beyond its remit, and that it could be used to silence village feasts.

Baldacchino rebutted Agius Saliba's statement by saying she was not referring to noise made during feasts, and also inviting the MEP to visit her home and experience the noise pollution for himself.

The committee also heard and debated the petition submitted by MEP Peter Agius and Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg regarding the enforcement of European rights on noise pollution during rest hours and legal noise limits.

"I will not accept that European rights are not applied in Malta," Agius said. "Thousands of residents cannot live in peace due to excessive noise levels. A balance can be found between commercial activity and residents’ right to live their lives."

Agius said it is unacceptable that the Noise Action Plan for Malta Agglomeration 2019-2024 has still not been implemented, leaving residents exposed to excessive noise levels without protection.

This, despite the fact that action plans are mandatory under European directives.

He welcomed the decision of the Committee to request the Commission to present a detailed report on the implementation of the European Noise Directive in Malta.