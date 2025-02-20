A 13-year-old singer with autism brought the Brillanti judges to their feet – and one to tears – on Wednesday night with a powerful and emotional performance.

Mireille McKay wowed the panel with her rendition of Rise Up by Andra Day, a song about resilience and overcoming adversity.

Her mature voice and heartfelt delivery left a lasting impression on the international judges, which included West End star Nathaniel Morrison, Italian singer Verdiana - winner of Tale e Quale Show - and DJ, presenter, and producer Samantha Harrison.

Morrison was particularly moved as he expressed his admiration.

“I know soul when I hear soul and pain when I hear pain. It was like you were singing through a struggle,” he said.

As McKay performed, Verdiana mouthed the word "wow" to her fellow judges, visibly in awe.

When the teenager finished, Harrison stood and declared, “I will rise up for you.” She went on to describe the performance as “beautiful”, adding: “You are like the sun – you are bright. We need a dose of you every day.”

McKay’s talent earned her three unanimous “yes” votes, sending her through to the next round. The judges also embraced her in an emotional moment after the audition.

McKay, who has autism, was non-verbal until the age of four and a half. Speaking to host and producer Joseph Chetcuti before the audition, her mother, Josephine McKay, shared their story.

“Her first word was ‘mummy’, but before that, we communicated through music,” she explained.

Josephine also spoke about the challenges they had faced, revealing that after McKay’s father left, she worked two jobs to support her daughter’s passion for singing.

“It’s a bit hard, but I make sure she gets what she needs,” she said.

As McKay performed, Chetcuti turned to Josephine and told her, “You should be proud.”

Now in its fourth season, Brillanti is a Maltese talent show that previously featured musicians, dancers, and musical theatre performers. This year, the competition is dedicated entirely to singers.

The competition is open to all ages and is divided into four stages: auditions, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final, which will be broadcast in May. The total prize fund of €30,000 will be split between the winner and five runners-up.

Participants are judged solely by an international panel throughout every stage of the competition.

Reflecting on the talent showcased this season, Chetcuti told Times of Malta: “Performing is something of the moment, so you never know what’s happening next.”

Brillanti airs every Wednesday on One TV at 8.45pm.