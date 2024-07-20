As extended power outages continue to intensify the misery of July heat, one street in Sliema has had to contend with an even more unpredictable situation, as residents report experiencing at least 60 'mini' power cuts on Saturday.

Overnight power cuts across several localities in Malta and Gozo have dragged on well into Saturday morning and afternoon, with Enemalta blaming high-voltage cable faults for the interruptions to the electricity supply.

But things have taken an even more bizarre turn in Sliema, where residents of Milner Street witnessed constant surges in power supply, leaving them baffled as to how to address the situation and prevent their appliances from becoming damaged.

One resident who spoke to Times of Malta said the area had been experiencing brief moments of power outages for at least a week.

But, after a mobile generator was brought in next to the substation on Milner Street, residents say electricity was interrupted but then soon reinstated, sometimes in a matter of seconds throughout Saturday.

"First I tried keeping count and was detailing the time it went out and for how long down, but it happened so frequently that I just gave up," said one resident, who asked not to be named.

"It would flicker on and off, and on and off, and on and off so frequently that I lost count."

As the surges were happening during the day and no lights were needed indoors, the resident did not see any lights flickering but ceiling fans kept turning off and on again.

She noticed the sound of a worker using power tools nearby would quickly drop on and off as the interruptions to electricity prevented the tools from being used.

"Some years ago I had the foresight of having a stabiliser installed and I really hope it's working," she said, adding that she did notice her fridge making some rather unsettling and worrisome noises after a surge.

"I just hope I won't have to replace a two-year-old fridge," she said.

Residents later reported that at around 3.30 pm, the electricity supply to their homes had finally stabilised for at least half an hour and appeared to be going strong.