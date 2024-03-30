MOSTA 2-2 SLIEMA WANDERERS

Zachary Brincat 3, Henry Nwoga 118 (M); Lydon Micallef 78, 116 (S).

Sliema Wanderers won 4-3 after penalties.

Penalty sequence: Awad (S) scored, Tenebe (M) missed, Micallef (S) scored, Farrugia (M) scored, Frendo (S) scored, Cachia (M), Alcino (S) scored, Britto (M) scored, Acheampong (S) missed, Agius (M).

Sliema Wanderers remain on course for a 22nd FA Trophy success after eliminating Mosta in a thrilling quarter-final tie.

The Blues beat Mosta in a penalty shoot-out after a close-affair match which produced four goals, including two in the latter stages of extra-time.

Mosta broke the deadlock early in the game when captain Zach Brincat latched onto a through ball, dribbled past Rashed Al Tumi and slotted into empty net.

