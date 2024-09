A number of persons were evacuated after a fire broke out in a section of the emergency ward of Gozo hospital on Wednesday morning.

The blaze, at about 8am, was controlled by firefighters of the Civil Protection Department and no one was injured.

The hospital also suffered another fire on Christmas Day 2022. That fire broke out in the IT room and smoke spread to different wards, forcing an evacuation of patients late in the evening. No one was injured.