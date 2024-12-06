The Equality and Reforms Junior Minister has emphasised the urgent need to regulate social media platforms, stating their impact can no longer be ignored.

In an opinion piece for Times of Malta published today, Rebecca Buttigieg expressed concerns about the influence of social media and the necessity for reforms.

"One thing is certain: the more people use these different social media platforms, the greater the need for proper regulation," she wrote.

Buttigieg highlighted national survey data showing Maltese citizens are very active social media users and noted there are multiple ways to tackle the issue.

Citing Australia's ban on social media use for children under 16, she pointed to the renewed global debate about regulating platforms.

She also referenced the European Commission's prioritisation of the matter, particularly President Ursula von der Leyen's mission letter to Commissioner Glenn Micallef. The letter calls for an EU-wide inquiry into social media's broader impacts, including its effects on young people and excessive screen time.

The junior minister raised several concerns, including cyberbullying addiction, algorithmic manipulation, fake news, and exposure to harmful content - all of which, she argued, have significant repercussions on young people's development and well-being.

While acknowledging the positive aspects of social media, Buttigieg stressed she strongly believed that the challenges cannot be left unregulated.

She advocated for an informed, evidence-based debate, emphasising the need for reform.

"Eventually, a well-thought reform should follow," she wrote while acknowledging that such a process will take time.

"This is a reality we cannot ignore, and we won't ignore it."

Buttigieg is not the first Maltese politician to push for social media regulation.

Two Labour MEPs, Alex Agius Saliba and Thomas Bajada, have also called for reform at the European level.

Agius Saliba has proposed European legislation aimed at stopping addictive features like infinite scrolling and secretive algorithms on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Bajada said he believes in a mandatory verification system for social media profiles to combat cyberbullying and online harassment and to clamp down on fake profiles that harm users and spread disinformation.

He said the system would only allow people to open social media profiles after they submit an official identification document.

The first study will be carried out shortly, and the results will be published in the first quarter of 2025.