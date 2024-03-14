An Opposition motion of no confidence in three ministers linked to the Sofia public inquiry was amended by the government on Thursday to remove all references to political responsibility.

The PN motion originally called for the resignation of ministers Silvio Schembri, Miriam Dalli and Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi. All three are or were politically responsible for entities singled out for criticism by an inquiry into the construction site death of Jean Paul Sofia.

That inquiry concluded the state had to bear responsibility for regulatory shortcomings which meant the site where Sofia was killed was in a regulatory grey area.

Aside from calling for the ministers to resign, the PN motion also demanded monthly progress reports on the implemention of the Sofia inquiry's recommendations, which it wants brought into law within six months.

But an hour into Thursday's parliamentary debate on the motion, Labour whip Naomi Cachia moved an amendment that removed all those points.

Instead, the updated amendment says that the government will implement the reforms proposed in the Sofia inquiry "in the shortest time possible".

The updated amendment also "obliges" the government to debate the implementation of the Sofia inquiry within a year of its publication.

In a political tug-of-war, the Opposition responded by moving an amendment to that amendment 45 minutes later, proposing to restore the motion to its original wording.

Several Opposition MPs dedicated their speaking time on Thursday to demanding the three ministers' resignation.

Zrinzo Azzopardi was responsible for planning and the construction sector at the time of the incident.

Dalli and Schembri were responsible for state agencies INDIS and Malta Enterprise. Both agencies were found to have committed serious shortcomings in allocating the public site and approving the project in 2019.

"Ministers take the glory whenever an entity does something new; they should be held accountable when those agencies fail," PN MP Jerome Caruana Cilia said.

In his speech, Prime Minister Robert Abela described the PN motion as "populist" and "partisan," adding that the government is focused on implementing reform.

The parliamentary debate is ongoing.