Jean Paul Sofia's mother promised on Wednesday to ensure that words were translated into action after receiving the report of the public inquiry into her son's construction site death in 2022.

She said she did not have enough words to thank all those who had supported her as she campaigned for the holding of the inquiry.

"I am determined to ensure that from words we move on to deeds. I am fed up of listening, now I want to see things done," she wrote on Facebook.

"I will not allow this report to be shelved after having worked so hard for the inquiry. I do not want my dear Jean-Paul to have died in vain, nor do I want anyone else to be lost because this broken system was not fixed." she said.

She also said she would follow the parliamentary debate about the report, which will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

The last time Bonnici followed a parliamentary debate was in the summer, when the government rejected an Opposition motion for the holding of the inquiry, only to change in mind after public outrage.

Prior to the presentation of the report, Bonnici had told Times of Malta that she did not expect all the report's recommendations to be implemented at once, but all of them must be implemented at some point.

“I expect that those officials who failed to do their job and adhere to their responsibilities face justice,” she said. “I also expect the failures of the system to be addressed and the inquiry recommendations implemented.

“I wish that boards are composed of people who take decisions in favour of laws that are not loopholed to allow strong people to abuse the system,” she said.

“I want to see honest politicians who work for the people, not for their pockets. And I don’t want any other mother to go through this suffering because of other people’s negligence.”

The public inquiry was chaired by former judge Joseph Zammit McKeon, Auditor General Charles Deguara, and architect Mario Cassar. Their report was handed to the prime minister on Wednesday morning. It found the state responsible for oversite failures.

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said the inquiry was held thanks to "the determination of this brave mother. Of the people who knew how to unite together against the evil in power”.

She said this was the first step toward justice for Jean Paul, his parents and friends and the Maltese and Gozitan people.

Nationalist MEP David Casa described Bonnici as a “Maltese hero”.

“She turned her agony into exemplary campaigning and dedication, and she had a sincere motivation,” he said.

In a reaction to the report, the NGO Repubblika observed that this was the second time that the state had been found responsible for a tragedy, after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It said the prime minister has a responsibility to ensure that whoever was responsible for Jean Paul Sofia's death shouldered his responsibilities. He would otherwise have to assume responsibility himself.