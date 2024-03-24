Gareth Southgate hailed "lots of very good performances" from his England players despite a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Brazil on Saturday -- their first loss since the 2022 World Cup.

The home side, one of the favourites for Euro 2024, impressed in spells but lacked a cutting edge against their disciplined opponents at Wembley and had some shaky moments in defence.

The game appeared to be heading towards a goalless stalemate before 17-year-old substitute Endrick scored in the 80th minute after coming off the bench.

Defeat is a blow for England manager Southgate, who has just the one more match, against Belgium on Tuesday, before he names his squad for Euro 2024 in Germany.

"There were lots of very good performances," Southgate told Channel 4. "It is a top-level game and we have controlled long parts of it.

