The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that after having agreed to nominate Myriam Spiteri Debono as Malta's next president, the prime minister and the leader of the opposition have agreed to nominate Francis Zammit Dinech as acting president when she is away.

The newspaper also reports that a fraud case against businessman Alberto Chang Rajii in Malta has renewed hope among victims of an alleged multimillion-dollar scam 7,000 miles away in his native Chile.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes the Bishop of Gozo saying that should the church no longer require celibacy of its priests it would be losing a lot. The newspaper also quotes a bioethics professor saying the administration of pain relief that could shorten life is not euthanasia.

MaltaToday reports that MP Rosianne Cutajar is fuming at Robert Abela for 'moving the goalposts' by demanding an apology from her as a way to get back into Labour's parliamentary group. It also reports that tracking of buses will go live on the Tal-Linja app from Monday.

Il-Mument under the headline Nifqalgħek Wiċċek says Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri lost his cool with Gozo ferry crew who asked him not to stay in his car in a ferry's garage during a trip, in line with recently issued directives.

Illum says it has been confirmed that Myriam Spiteri Debono will be Malta's next president. It also says the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis has been left without a head after Leonid McKay was appointed CEO of JobsPlus.

It-Torċa says the conclusions of last week's EU summit meeting included a paragraph on Malta's constitution at Malta's insistence as it joined other countries in backing a proposal to increase EU spending on defence. It also says the Għadira Bay Promenade project is nearing conclusion.

KullĦadd leads with data showing food price inflation was down 1.2 per cent in February.