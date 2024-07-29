Two spearfishermen attempted to climb a cliff in l-Aħrax in Mellieħa at night to escape from police after being caught red-handed fishing illegally at night.

The NGO Malta Rangers Unit members were patrolling the area last Saturday at 9pm when they spotted a group of 25 people. While most were on land, five were spearfishing with lights in the open sea, an illegal activity under Maltese and European law.

Spearguns were spotted on land that appeared planned for later use.

The accused climbs the cliffs to escape. Photo Malta Rangers Unit Facebook

Given the large number of people, the rangers contacted the Fisheries Department, which promptly arrived on site with the police and the Rapid Intervention Unit. The authorities blocked the vehicles of the accused.

As a result, the fishermen switched off their lights, leading to an hour-long search along the coast. They started climbing the cliffside to escape, but a ranger - watching from the cliff edge above them - urged them to stop climbing because of the dangers caused by the uneven surface.

“Our first concern was their safety. The second concern was why they would go to such lengths to avoid being caught for a smaller crime,” said a spokesperson for the rangers.

The fishermen had no choice but to be guided by the rangers to find their way back up since they had walked too deep into the bouldered area without any knowledge of the topography.

The accused eventually gave up trying to escape. The police elevated the spearguns and fish.

Authorities and Accused surrounding the confiscated materials. Photo: Malta Rangers Unit Facebook

The rangers said they have recently seen a lot of undersized and illegal catch during night-time.

Last month, two men were caught in the exact location trying to spearfish at night. The Malta Rangers Unit and the Fishing Department also apprehended them.