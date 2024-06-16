Two men who were spear fishing illegally off L-Aħrax, Mellieħa, were caught red-handed by officers of the Fisheries Department and the Malta Rangers Unit on Saturday night.

The Rangers Unit said that its volunteers spotted the two men at Slugs Bay, Aħrax (Mellieħa) at about 11pm and immediately alerted the Fisheries Department.

The two men were surprised as soon as they came out of the water and their equipment as well as the catch was confiscated by the department officials.

The Rangers said the vehicles used by the two men were located and it transpired that one of them belonged to a person already caught in mid-April while spearfishing at Mistra Bay.

The unit explained that fishing at night with lights is prohibited within bays and harbours in terms of Maltese and EU law.

Legal action will be taken against the two men.