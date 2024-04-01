Over the weekend, maltabiennale.art introduced a special offer, granting visitors a 50 per cent discount on entrance fees to Heritage Malta sites featuring biennale works.

Biennale locations include The Grand Master’s Palace, National Museum of Archaeology, MUŻA, Fort St Angelo and the Ġgantija Temples, among others. Each houses a diversity of artworks weaving contemporary narratives within historical settings through the theme of “white sea olive groves”.

“Our goal is to make maltabiennale.art inclusive and appealing to everyone, and we’re dedicated to finding innovative ways to engage both seasoned art enthusiasts and newcomers alike,” shares Mario Cutajar, founder and president of maltabiennale.art and chairperson of Heritage Malta.

The management team, along with its partners, has plans to introduce more special offers and incentives for events hosted during maltabiennale.art.

Alongside the fascinating contemporary artworks featured in the Main Pavilion and thematic pavilions, the biennale has expanded its event roster to include a wide array of experiences. From theatrical performances and enlightening art films to engaging lectures, interactive workshops and family-friendly activities for children, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and explore throughout the duration of the biennale.

In the next few weeks, Malta’s cultural calendar features upcoming events organised by cultural entities on the occasion of maltabiennale.art such as TOI TOI’s annual Easter concert, A Dream is A Wish, at the Manoel Theatre with its last show today, and ŻfinMalta’s Dances for Gozo at Aurora Theatre in Gozo on April 6.

On April 12, within Gozo’s Ċitadella, head curator of the Maritime Museum, Liam Gauci, will delve into the intriguing tales of corsairs and privateers in 18th-century Malta in a lecture titled Morte o Fortuna.

Meanwhile, on April 28, Italian collective La Rivoluzione delle Seppie will lead Professions of the Giants, a public procession from St Elmo Fort to The Grand Master’s Palace in Valletta, promising another layer of cultural richness to the biennale experience. All are part of the maltabiennale.art outreach programme.

Stay up to date with all the latest maltabiennale.art offers and happenings on the official social media pages. Explore the complete biennale programme, featuring details on all main pavilions, national and thematic pavilions, as well as ancillary events, by visiting maltabiennale.art.

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta. maltabiennale.art is also presented in cooperation with the ministries for foreign and European affairs and trade, national heritage, the arts and local government, and Gozo, as well as with Visit Malta, Malta Libraries, MCAST, Festivals Malta, Valletta Cultural Agency and Spazju Kreattiv. With the participation of Malta School of Art, AUM, ŻfinMalta, KorMalta, Manoel Theatre, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Franco La Cecla, IULM University (Milan), Department of Humanities Studies, Faculty of Arts and Tourism, Underwater Department Heritage Malta, Archaeological Department Heritage Malta and Maritime Museum Heritage Malta.