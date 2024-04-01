AXISA. On March 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, GRACIE, aged 84, peacefully went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her brother Gino, widower of Helen, Pawlinu and his wife Doris, Manwela, widow of her brother Toninu, Censina, widow of her brother Guzeppi, nephews and nieces of her late sister Carmela, other nephews and nieces, their families and friends. Mass præsente cadavare will be celebrated today, Monday, April 1, at the Annunciation parish church, Tarxien, at 8.45am, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Tarxien. No flowers by request but donations to the Pontifical Foundation Aid to the Church in Need at 35/3, Mdina Road, Attard, ATD 9038 (V/O2227) will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dedicated staff of MIU4 at Mater Dei Hospital.

CACHIA. On March 25, at RoseVille, Attard, FREDERICK, aged 96, passed away peacefully to meet the ultimate healer. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughter Julie-Anne and Peter-Paul, his son Alexander and Josanne, grandsons Jean-Paul and Hannah, Matthias and Gaby, Nicholas and Katelyn and granddaughter Stephanie, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate his life will be said tomorrow, Tuesday, April 2, at the Annunciation of Our Lady parish church, Balzan, at 8.30am, followed by a burial at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, a special place dear to Frederick. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family wish to thank all the staff at RoseVille for their dedicated care and support.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI. In loving memory of EDWARD on the second anniversary of his passing. A prayer is appreciated. His family and friends.

CARDONA – ANTHONY. Loving and cherished memories of a dearly beloved father and grandfather, today being the 31st anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered and still deeply missed by his children Mary Ann Cassar and Margaret Parascandolo and his grandchildren Alex, son of the late Victor Cardona; Rachel, Gabrielle and Ben; Andrea and Daniel; together with their families. May God grant him eternal rest.

CASAPINTA. Treasured and unfading memories of TONIO, a most beloved husband, father and grandfather, on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Tanya, Kurt and Tiziana, Damian and Alexia, grandchildren Benjamin, Luigi, Bettina and all the family.

GOLLCHER – The Noble MARY, née Barbaro of St George. Treasured memories of a most loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Sadly missed along life’s way, Quietly remembered every day. No longer in our life to share, But in our hearts you’re always there. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Karin, Karl and Anita, Erika and Marin, Mark and Suzanne and her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GOLLCHER. In loving memory of MARY, today marks the anniversary of her passing. She is forever cherished in our hearts, remembered with profound love and affection by her sisters Cecilia and Gledys.

RIZZO NAUDI – Dr MARIO RIZZO NAUDI. 5.6.1952 - 1.4.2023. The pain is harsh. Rest in peace. Doriette, the boys and their families.

