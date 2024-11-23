A specialised team dedicated to evaluating high-risk domestic violence cases has worked on 530 cases in the past 11 months, 15 of the cases being assigned to police for immediate intervention due to the severity.

The figures were announced by Social Policy minister Michael Falzon during the launch of the ’16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence’ on Friday.

The theme of the campaign is “Flimkien Nieqfu. Flimkien Infiqu.” (Together we Stop. Together we Heal”.

The launch fell on the second anniversary of the murder of Bernice Cassar, who was shot and killed by her estranged husband.

Falzon said between January and mid-November, MARAM worked on 530 cases, with the majority of cases being consequences of violence during an intimate relationship, and the majority of victims were female. He said out of these cases, 15 cases were referred to police to take immediate action due to their severity.

The Multi-Agency Risk Assessment Meeting (MARAM) is made up of different entities that work directly with victims of domestic violence and their children.

Its main role is to facilitate, monitor and evaluate cases of high-risk domestic violence victims and produce action plans to protect victims and their families.

The introduction of the MARAM system was one of the recommendations by Judge Geoffrey Valencia in his inquiry into the femicide of Bernice Cassar.

Campaign to include ‘theatrical performances’ to highlight awareness

The national awareness campaign on gender-based and domestic violence will start on 25 November, the international day for Elimination of Violence Against Women, until 10 December, which commemorates Human Rights Day.

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg during the press conference on Friday. Credit: DOI

During her speech, Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rebecca Buttigieg said several activities and initiatives to raise awareness on the complexity of gender-based violence and domestic violence will take place during the 16 days, including theatrical productions in different localities.

On her part, Dr Lydia Abela stressed how education plays a key role in a change in mentality and to shine awareness on domestic violence all year around.

Commissioner on Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Samantha Pace said the campaign is sourced from the Third National Strategy on Gender-based Violence and Domestic Violence, and so far 60 percent of the measures and actions have already started to be implemented.

The public is invited to attend the free-of-charge theatrical roadshow productions at 7pm in the following localities:

27 November: Palazzo Xara, L'Isla Adam Band Club, Rabat,

29 November: St Paul's Bay Primary School

4 December: Gżira Parish Hall

7 December: Fgura Local Council hall

10 December: Hall 2 at the Ċittadella in Rabat, Gozo