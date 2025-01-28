Malta joined people around the world in celebrating the upcoming Chinese New Year with an event at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta, on January 24.

Co-hosted by the China Cultural Centre in Malta (CCC) and the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism, the Happy Chinese New Year Gala Concert captivated a full house ‒ an audience of nearly 1,400 ‒ with a mesmerising showcase of Chinese culture and artistry.

Owen Bonnici, Minister for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, opened the evening by emphasising the significance of Chinese New Year 2025.

One of the amazing dancers.

This year’s celebration holds special significance as it marks the first since the Chinese New Year − also known as the Spring Festival in China − was added to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on December 4, 2024.

Bonnici also reflected on the 53 years of diplomatic relations between Malta and China, which will be commemorated later this month, describing the partnership as rooted in mutual trust and respect.

“Malta was one of the first European countries to join the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative,” he said.

He also praised China’s recent decision to expand visa-free entry to nine additional countries, including Malta, as a forward-thinking move that will boost tourism and deepen connections.

A soprano performing during the show.

“To the people of China, I wish a healthy and prosperous New Year. To the people of Malta and China, long live our friendship,” he said.

Yuan Yuan, director of the CCC, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Maltese government for its unwavering support of cultural exchanges.

“Events like tonight’s highlight the beauty of sharing traditions and celebrating diversity, serving as a powerful testament to the unique strength of culture and the enduring collaboration between China and Malta,” she said.

The evening unfolded with dazzling performances by the Zhejiang Performing Arts Group. Their repertoire included vibrant dances, soulful melodies and impressive acrobatics.

Acrobats showing their skills.

Traditional Chinese instruments such as the erhu and yangqin filled the venue with enchanting sounds, while a soprano and baritone delivered powerful vocal performances. A magician’s act, which culminated in a dramatic reveal of the Maltese and Chinese flags, drew cheers from the audience.

A particularly touching highlight of the evening was when Chinese musicians performed Malta’s cherished traditional song Il-Bajja tal-Mellieħa (Mellieħa Bay), on Chinese instruments, earning a resounding ovation from the crowd.

Another memorable moment saw a trio consisting of a Chinese singer and two Maltese enthusiasts of Chinese culture performing the renowned ancient Chinese poem Prelude to the Water Tune: When Will the Bright Moon Appear. Their heartfelt rendition drew instant applause from the Chinese attendees in the crowd.

Chinese musicians playing traditional instruments.

The stage, adorned with romantic visuals of Chinese landscapes, added to the celebratory ambiance.

Attendees described the event as a cultural spectacle of “unparalleled quality”.

On the morning of the performance day, the cultural experience was extended to around 600 local students through an open dress rehearsal, courtesy of the Zhejiang Performing Arts Group and the China Cultural Centre in Malta.