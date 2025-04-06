Residents in some areas of Malta are ramping up home security after a series of bold burglaries in occupied homes rattled communities.

Several localities, including Madliena, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Lija and Balzan, have seen break-ins in recent weeks, prompting many homeowners to install or upgrade alarm systems, CCTV cameras and motion detectors.

Security companies say interest in residential protection systems has risen sharply. Alberta Fire & Security reported a 40% increase in enquiries for home security solutions in the past month, with smart alarms and CCTV cameras the most requested features.

The recent burglaries appear to follow a pattern: targeting homes when alarms are turned off because residents are home. In one case, a family of seven only realised their home had been burgled hours later, when they discovered jewellery missing from the master bedroom.

Such incidents have heightened fears that criminals are conducting surveillance before striking.

Alberta director Liz Barbaro Sant said homeowners were particularly concerned about intrusions occurring while they were at home and were looking for solutions that provided both protection and peace of mind.

“Many clients are requesting integrated systems that include perimeter detection, motion sensors and immediate notification capabilities,” Barbaro Sant said.

Firetech director Danjela Bianchi said her company had also seen a “definite increase” in requests over the last month, particularly for maintenance of neglected security systems.

Looking through the recent callouts, mostly to service systems that had not been used in a while, she said they were focused on the area in question, including Madliena, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Lija and Balzan.

Aside from new installations, many people had not used their intruder alarms for years and wanted to ensure they were still functioning properly, especially in older houses, Bianchi noted.

'Very reactive population'

“The issue is that we are a very reactive population. We only act when something happens. People spend a lot on doing up houses but tend to view security systems – like they would insurance – as extra. Their value is not understood until they come to need them,” she said.

In the last week of February alone, police confirmed there were five robberies across five localities in Swieqi, Mosta, San Ġwann, Naxxar and Mellieħa.

Asked for an update on reports received since the end of February and whether any arrests were made, a police spokesperson said further information could not be divulged at this stage as this could hinder the ongoing investigations.

“Sadly, we have no updates,” said Sarah Zammit Tabona, whose home was one of the targets and who feared the burglars had “long gone with their loot”.

She said everyone was still being vigilant.

Residents have noted a slowdown in the wave of thefts, but many have not let down their guard and are constantly on the lookout for any suspicious behaviour to share with their neighbours, warning about strangers and checking out parked cars in the area.

Two of the alleged thieves caught on CCTV camera.

Community spirit on the alert

But another ripple effect of the thefts was the community awareness and communication that has been created.

“The one good thing that has come out of this is that I have been living here for 35 years, and I only knew a couple of people around me,” said San Pawl Tat-Tarġa resident Mark Manfre.

“Now we have a WhatsApp group of over 200 members, including from Naxxar, and I know so many more people in my community. We are getting to know each other and it is important.”

Manfre recommended this to all towns and villages, insisting on the importance of keeping in contact.

The issue of broken, dim and missing streetlights had been raised and was being tackled as a result of everyone banding together.

“The community is stepping up and feeling better. If anything, we are helping each other,” Manfre said.

It has been suggested that the thefts were the work of a “professional gang”. However, police had not been able to confirm whether they were linked as investigations were actively ongoing for all cases.

Last year, Europol released a report placing Malta among the five countries most affected by organised criminal gangs that carry out thefts and burglaries.

Back in the summer of 2018, another spate of thefts from private residences had been carried out by a criminal organisation.

Early in March, the police said they had increased patrols after the string of home thefts caught on CCTV, spreading their surveillance across all localities and not just the affected areas.