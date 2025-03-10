Burglaries are a significant concern for any homeowners. Apart from losing valuable possessions, they compromise one’s sense of security and well-being. Despite the proliferation of modern security systems, including video surveillance, motion sensors and smart home features, home thefts are still very common.

The police say they are increasing surveillance after a spate of thefts from private residences were caught on camera, with Swieqi, San Ġwann, Naxxar and Mellieħa being the most affected areas.

A police spokesperson confirmed that patrols by the district police, community police teams and the rapid intervention unit are increasing, “ensuring high visibility to provide reassurance and peace of mind to residents”.

Increasing the visibility of police patrols in our towns will always be a good deterrent to reduce the risks of home burglaries.

Burglars use different methods to break into people’s homes and residents need to be aware of these methods to find the best way to prevent their homes from being burgled.

The most common method of entry in home burglaries is through unlocked windows and doors.

Regular police patrols can identify such weaknesses and advise residents to be more careful by locking all doors and windows, even when they are at home. It would also help if people were encouraged to install high-quality locks on all windows and doors.

One of the growing risks associated with home burglaries relates to burglars skilfully blending with their surroundings. They may ring a doorbell or knock to see if anyone is home before attempting to break in.

They may also pretend to be delivery personnel or even canvassing for a local charity.

Local councils must be encouraged to educate residents, especially the elderly, to always verify the identity of people who come to their door, even if they appear harmless.

In the digital age, many burglars monitor social media to find out when people are away from home.

Posting vacation pictures, status updates or any other content indicating your absence can make one an easy target.

Once again, an education campaign at the local level can make residents aware of the risks of divulging too much personal information on social media.

Research suggests active neighbourhood watch groups reduce crime and offer various related benefits.

Local councils and the residents they serve must be encouraged to form a neighbourhood watch programme as this is one of the most empowering things homeowners can do to improve safety and perceptions of safety in the communities.

Where active neighbourhood watch groups exist, residents’ quality of life improves, community pride and unity increase, citizens feel more in control and responsible for their well-being, better relations between citizens and local law enforcement are promoted and opportunities for civic engagement, especially among youth, are created.

Europol released a report last year that said that Malta is among the five countries most affected by organised gangs that carry out thefts and burglaries.

The significant influx of EU and third-country nationals in the last several years is one reason why some criminal gangs are operating in Malta.

Being a victim of a home burglary can be a traumatic experience. The sense of violation and loss can leave lasting psychological effects, even if the stolen items are replaceable.

The police, local councils and communities must stay vigilant, enhance security and maintain awareness of the surroundings to protect homes and loved ones from the devastating effects of burglary.