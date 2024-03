Tottenham routed Aston Villa 4-0 to reignite their bid for a top four finish in the Premier League, while West Ham’s Danny Ings dented Burnley’s faint hopes of avoiding relegation in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side arrived at Villa Park knowing defeat to their fourth-placed rivals would have been potentially fatal to their bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

But the north Londoners rose to the challenge with a second-half goal spree in the rain-soaked West Midlands.

