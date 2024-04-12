Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri recently inaugurated the refurbished parish hall of St George’s basilica in Victoria.

The cost of the project amounted to some €100,000, half of which were paid for through the restoring and upgrading of venues with the capacity to host MICE events.

The refurbishing project included the installation of a lift to make the hall accessible to people with disability, an air-conditioning system, new doors and windows, an audio-visual component and new sanitary facilities.

Attending the inauguration was St George’s basilica archpriest Joseph Curmi, among others.