The Psychology Department of the Gozo General Hospital will be holding a psycho-educational course open to the public. The course, Nirrispondu għal bidla wara telfiet u tiġrib f’ħajjitna – Kors informativ fuq is-saħħa mentali (Responding to change after losses and distress in our lives) is made up of a series of five presentations by various psychology professionals.

The first presentation will take place at Barts Gozo medical school (Queen Mary University of London, Malta Campus) on Thursday, May 9, between 9am and 10.30am. Booking on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants can register by May 6. To book, one can call 2344 6172, mornings only (Monday to Friday) or write an e-mail to pauline.vella.1@contractors.gov.mt.