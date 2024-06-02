St John Malta is holding a special charity concert Classics at the Basilica aimed at raising funds for the St John Eye Hospital of Jerusalem. This event, organised in collaboration with the Band of the Armed Forces of Malta, will be held on June 21 at 7.30pm at the basilica of Our Lady of Victories in Senglea.

Under the direction of Captain Jonathan Borg, the concert promises an enchanting evening of classical music set in one of Malta’s most historic venues. The event will start with a brief presentation on the invaluable work of St John Malta and the St John Eye Hospital of Jerusalem.

The St John Eye Hospital of Jerusalem is the only facility providing eye medical services in East Jerusalem and Gaza, regardless of race or religion. With over 141 years of service, the hospital treats more than 142,800 patients annually and performed over 6,900 eye operations in 2022. Impressively, 80 per cent of all eye conditions treated at the hospital are curable, making it a beacon of hope in the region. Its mission extends beyond clinical services, encompassing research, training, and community outreach to enhance eye health across the region.

The hospital’s work is crucial in an area where access to specialised medical care is limited, providing a lifeline to many and improving the quality of life for countless individuals. Through its efforts, the St John Eye Hospital embodies a legacy of compassion, excellence, and humanitarian service, making a profound impact on the lives of those it serves.

Founded in 1882, St John Malta has a long-standing tradition of providing essential services such as first aid training, ambulance services, firefighting, and rescue operations. St John Malta is the only organisation within the venerable Order worldwide that offers specialised rescue and firefighting services, including urban search and rescue, fire fighting, and water rescue.

The organisation operates under a council led by Speaker Emeritus Michael Frendo, with Brigadier Clinton O’Neill serving as the Deputy Chairman and Commander.

St John Malta’s commitment to serving the Maltese community is demonstrated through its various volunteer services, aiming to enhance the health and well-being of people everywhere.

This promises to be an unforgettable evening of music and charity aimed to help support the St John Eye Hospital of Jerusalem in its mission to provide exceptional eye care services to those in need. The presence and contributions of the audience will make a significant difference in sustaining this vital institution’s operations.

The charity concert is taking place on June 21 at 7.30pm at the basilica of Our Lady of Victories in Senglea. Admission is free but donations to the Eye Hospital of Jerusalem are welcome.