A St Paul's Bay local council member who was kicked out of the Labour Party has resigned from the town's council, just two days after being elected.

Charles Cassar was elected to the council last Monday, having been the sole candidate in a casual election to fill the seat vacated by former mayor Alfred Grima, who resigned earlier this month.

The next day, he informed the council secretary that he would serve as an independent councillor, giving no reason.

Later that day, Labour deputy leader Alex Agius Saliba revealed that Cassar had effectively been kicked out of the party. Agius Saliba said he had informed the councillor he would not be allowed to represent Labour, because of a criminal conviction.

Cassar had been charged and pleaded guilty to charges related to harassment last summer and received a suspended sentence. The case occurred after he ran for a council seat in the May 2022 election.

Mayor Censu Galea confirmed that Cassar had submitted a resignation letter last Wednesday, but had not given a reason for his resignation.

"The sooner we establish a full working council, the better for residents," Galea said.

Cassar's predecessor Alfred Grima served as mayor until June, when the PL lost its majority in Malta's most populous town. He stepped down citing poor governance in the council.

Following the June election, the PN won seven seats out of a total of 13 seats. ADPD leader Sandra Gauci also won a seat while the PL took five seats in the council.

Cassar got the least votes from the Labour ticket, just 47, but was automatically appointed to the council because he was the only Labour candidate to submit a nomination to fill Grima's vacated seat.

With Cassar's resignation, the PL will now be able to fill the empty seat with a person of its choosing, through a co-option.