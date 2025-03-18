A newly elected St Paul’s Bay Labour councillor told the council on Tuesday that he would be serving as an independent, hours after he took his seat.

Charles Cassar was elected to the council on Monday, having been the sole candidate in a casual election to fill the seat vacated by Alfred Grima, who resigned earlier this month.

Grima served as mayor until June, when the PL lost its majority in Malta's most populous town. He stepped down, citing poor governance in the council.

Eleven people ran on the PL ticket in the elections in June, of whom five were elected.

Cassar got the least votes from the Labour ticket, 47, but his sole nomination meant automatic appointment to the council.

But the day after he was elected, Cassar informed the council secretary of his intention to serve the council as an independent, sources told Times of Malta.

Following the June election, the PN won eight seats out of a total of 13 seats.

ADPD leader Sandra Gauci also won a seat while the PL took six seats in the council.

Following Cassar's decision to be independent, the PL's total seat count is down to five.