A new garden has been inaugurated in St Paul’s Bay and dedicated to the memory of Kacey Sciberras, the 17-year-old who died in a traffic accident in 2023.

The Kacey Sciberras Garden, located near Piscopo Cash and Carry in St Paul’s Bay, was opened by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and the St Paul’s Bay Local Council.

Sciberras died in a crash on the Central Link road in Attard when the Chevrolet Aveo she was riding in lost control. She died on the spot.

St Paul’s Bay mayor Censu Galea explained that the idea for the garden was first proposed by the previous council before last year’s election.

“She was so active in the local festa committee that the council wanted to dedicate part of the garden to her,” Galea said.

He added that after he became mayor, and with the help of Project Green, they managed to expand the space dedicated to Sciberras.

Sciberras was an active member of her local festa committee, Kumitat Żgħażagħ Ġawħrin.

The mayor praised her commitment to the community.

“Let’s hope her memory will inspire other young people to engage in community activities.”

Sciberras was also a student at the Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) and served as the student council president.

Sandra Gauci, a St Paul’s Bay councillor, used the occasion to highlight the need for greater road safety measures in Malta.

“This could have been avoided if we had more seriousness and discipline on our roads,” she said.

“It is our duty as politicians to protect people on the road as much as possible,” she added.