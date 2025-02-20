The programme for the 2025 Malta Carnival has been announced, with celebrations kicking off in Ħamrun this weekend.

The main carnival events will take place between February 28 and March 4 in Valletta and Floriana, with Ħamrun’s traditional parade of bands taking place in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp on Sunday.

This year’s carnival programme includes 18 competitive dance companies, 14 triumphal floats, three company floats, the King Float Commission, five installations and a masquerade.

In addition to the main programme, carnival will also feature Qarċilla - traditional poetic ‘street theatre’ - which this year will take place on Triq l-Ordinanza in Valletta. This year’s production is a play written by Michael Spagno, and directed and produced by Joseph Galea.

Outside of celebrations in and around the nation’s capital, some 42 councils across Malta and Gozo are also teaming up to host carnival-related activities this year, including parades and activities related to traditional food.

Pointing to a “leap” in the quality of carnival celebrations in recent years, Festivals Malta chairman Aaron Zahra said this year would be “no exception, as we are preparing to offer events of the highest level and quality.”

The organisation’s CEO Frans Agius, meanwhile, remarked that year-round preparations for the event had continued to push up the quality of the events on display.

Carnival artistic director Jason Busuttil said the line-up proved the festival had a “bright future”, while Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said carnival would be celebrated in a “safe and spectacular way”.

The full programme of the Malta Carnival 2025 is available at www.festivals.mt/karnival.