The St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra recently held a concert in honour of President George Vella at the Mdina Cathedral.

Titled Ad Honorem, the concert included a variety of classical and contemporary works by Mozart, Lloyd Webber, Rutter, Morricone, Frisina, Mascagni, Stradella and Jenkins, as well as local composers Mark Agius and Joseph Fenech.

The SPMO, under the direction of Mro Mark Agius, was accompanied by its resident choir, the Anacrusis Concert Choir, and the 1st Ħamrun Scout Group Duke of Argyll’s Own, Pipes and Drums.

Sopranos Karen Darmenia, Astrid Cacciatore and Olga Agafononva, mezzo-soprano Nicole Vassallo, tenors Joseph Aquilina and Giosuè Agius, and baritones Louis Andrew Cassar and James Agius performed solo.

At the end of the concert, Mro Agius presented Vella with a commemorative frame and the honorary patronage of the St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra in recognition of his support for the orchestra.

Other honours went to Dun Ġwann Galea, best known for forming the St Julian’s choir, who was presented with an honorary patronage of the Medina Foundation for Music in recognition of his lifetime of dedication and work in the musical arts; and to Chev. Antoine Bonello, who received a certificate of corporate partnership for the year 2023 on behalf of his company, The Resin and Membrane Centre.

The well-attended event was followed by drinks at the Mdina Cathedral Museum.