A play daringly exploring the Passion of Christ from the devil’s perspective is being staged at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral in Valletta on March 12 and 13 at 8pm.

Written and performed by Justin Butcher and directed by Olivier Award winner Guy Masterson-Mastroianni, The Devil’s Passion delivers a new take on the timeless narrative, blending drama, comedy and poetry to engage audiences in themes of good versus evil, religious extremism, freedom, rebellion and more.

Through humour and profound storytelling, the 90-minute one-man show offers both tragedy and hope, inviting audiences to reflect on the enduring power of love and compassion in the face of adversity.

It also draws parallels between contemporary geopolitical conflicts and the biblical narrative, highlighting divisions, barriers and oppression.

A Passion play set in an occupied Palestine and told by the devil

Inspired by the work of Italian theatre maestro Dario Fo, Butcher combines his fascination with the Passion story and his involvement in the Palestinian struggle for freedom to create a unique theatrical experience.

“Sometimes the timing of things can feel weird, even fated. A few years ago, I attempted to write a play drawing together my fascination with the Passion story with my involvement for many years in the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, justice and equality in the Holy Land,” Butcher wrote.

“Another important influence was the work of the extraordinary Italian theatre maestro Dario Fo, a satirist, playwright, actor, clown and commedia genius, who’s been a lifelong inspiration in my work, in particular his comic, subversive reworking of biblical narratives, as in Mistero Buffo (the Comic Mysteries), which outraged the Catholic Church when it premiered in 1969 (the year I was born). So, these ingredients alchemised somehow and produced The Devil’s Passion − a Passion play set in an occupied Palestine, and told by the devil.”

The play features a soundscape by Jack C. Arnold, video design by Damian Hale and Christian Krupa, and atmospheric lighting by Tom Turner.

After the performances in Malta, Butcher will take the show to Italy and London.

This week’s tickets are available on eventbrite.com.