The BOV Knockout returned last weekend for the semifinals as Starlites JSD and SiGMA Depiro secured safe passage to the final showdown at the Ta’ Qali Pavilion this coming weekend.

Title holders Starlites were handed a bye in the quarterfinals and the extended break paid dividends as they pushed past Hibernians who had overcome Valletta Fighters in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Depiro stunned Mellieha Libertas to take a last-gasp victory in an electric matchup that hands Depiro a chance for silverware while crossing out another trophy for Mellieha who have already fallen to Starlites in the Super Cup and John Tabone Shield this season.

