Starlites JSD faced mixed emotions in a double-header that started with a cruising victory over Caffe Moak Luxol over the weekend which kept them on top of the MAPFRE MSV LIFE Women’s League.

Meanwhile, Depiro went two for two with a dominant showing against Hibernians before another against Starlites on Tuesday to continue their impressive run towards the playoffs, just days after winning the women’s Knockout.

On Saturday, Starlites' Michela Zammit Cordina opened proceedings with a powerful drive through the Luxol paint, finishing with a layup 30 seconds into the game. Josephine Diaby issued Luxol’s response with a successful effort from under the hoop.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...

