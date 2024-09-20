Stockbroker Paul Bonello will be returning to the Church's radio station following a "cordial meeting" with RTK 103's management.

Earlier this week, Bonello questioned whether his removal from a guest slot on RTK's programme Għal Kulħadd was due to comments he made about the potential acquisition of HSBC Malta by APS, the latter of which is Church-owned.

The radio station said Bonello's removal had nothing to do with his comments and had only happened because a sponsor had acquired his guest spot.

In a joint statement, Bonello and Beacon Media Group (the company that runs RTK 103) said: "The independent financial advisor would return to the station as a guest on Christine Delicata's programme Għal Kulħadd after the recently-acquired sponsor for the slot pulled out."

The sponsor was unaware the arrangement would impact Bonello, the statement said.

"As mentioned in Beacon Media's initial statement, there were never any ulterior motives in RTK's acquisition of a sponsor for the slot occupied by Mr. Bonello. There was certainly no attempt on Beacon Media's behalf to silence anyone."

Bonello's appearance on the RTK programme is not a sponsored advert, the statement said, adding that he is not paid for appearing on the show.

"Beacon Media and Mr Bonello are pleased recent misunderstandings have been cleared and look forward to collaborating going forward," the statement said.