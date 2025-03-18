A yellow weather warning has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday as strong winds lash Malta, with a sudden drop in temperature.

In a statement, the Meteorological Office said the east-northeast wind will be strong over the exposed areas of the Maltese Islands. The warning remains in effect until 9pm.

However the Met Office told Times of Malta they will issue another yellow warning on Wednesday, which is a public holiday, "as the wind will still be rather strong to strong from an Easterly direction in the morning.

Wind speeds in Valletta on Tuesday reached near-gale force at 31 knots, while other areas, such as Msida and Bengħajsa, are experiencing winds of around 10 knots.

The strong winds have also disrupted transport services. Gozo Highspeed Ferry said its service would be suspended on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions.

The disruption coincides with the St Joseph public feast, potentially affecting travel plans between Malta and Gozo.

Travellers are advised to check for further updates and take necessary precautions as weather conditions may continue to be unstable.

There are no alerts for the Gozo Channel ferry.

Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 18°C and a low of 13°C. However, temperatures will decrease on Wednesday, dropping to a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 14°C.

It marks a significant reduction in temperatures from the weekend. Saturday's temperature reached 25°C.