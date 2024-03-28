The University Students' Council has called for policy changes and interventions aimed at easing financial pressures on students.

"The necessity to work longer hours to cover basic living expenses means that students are missing out on the full university experience," the council's Education and Social Policy Commission said in a statement.

"KSU cannot emphasise enough the detrimental effect that this has on students’ mental health. Many students are experiencing heightened levels of burnout, stress, anxiety, and uncertainty about their future. It is also appalling how, according to the annual World Happiness Report, Maltese people under 30 are the unhappiest in the European Union," it said.

The council called for a drastic change in approach, shifting from that of a minimum wage mentality to that of a liveable wage, adding that the minimum wage should raised to 60% of the median wage, in line with the EU Directive on Adequate Minimum Wages.

It also called for an increase in measures relating to the financial literacy of students. Such measures, it said, should be adopted within students’ schooling curriculum, teaching them how to budget, sustainably.

The council proposed a change in those courses in which a software subscription or any equipment is needed.

"KSU believes that it is essential that there is an institutional licence and financial grants to support students, rather than burdening them with the individual purchase of such software and equipment."

The council complained that not all students are being paid for their placements, let alone being paid adequately. The right to adequate remuneration should be applicable to all, it said, and students carrying out a placement should be considered no different.