The International Academy of the Order of St Lazarus, called Sancti Lazari Ordinis Academia Internationalis, has published the sixth volume of its academic journal called Acta Historiae Sancti Lazari Ordinis.

Edited by professors Charles Savona-Ventura, Horatio C.R. Vella and Michael Ross, and published in English, this volume contains some of the papers presented during the international academic meeting held recently in Malta. Participants hailed from Malta, the US, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden and the UK.

The article titles a wide range of related topics dealing with the crusader period of the order’s history such as ‘The Lazarite Masters during the Outremer period’, and ‘Crusaders serving the Order of St Lazarus in Europe per cartulary with traceable direct or collateral descendants’; regional developments including ‘Twentieth century Lazarite return to the Outremer’, ‘The Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem in Rome: Indulgentia Perpetua Pro Benefactoribus Hospitalis Sanscti Lazari De Urbe’, ‘The Internationalisation of the Order in the 1930s on the example of Germany’, and ‘The Grand Bailiwick of the United States of Mexico in the 1930s’; and more general topics such as ‘The 18th-century genealogists and heralds of the Order of Saint Lazarus’, ‘Heraldry and Insignia of the Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem and its members’, and ‘Additions to the Catalogue of Commemorative Medals’.

These articles are based on research by Savona-Ventura, Ross, Conte d’Evora, D.S. Raese, H.C.R. Vella, A. Rademachers and E. Cassar.

Based in Malta, the academy is a registered non-profit, voluntary and public benefit association, governed by Maltese legislation. The association is enrolled with the Malta Business Registry [LPA-141] and the Malta Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations (VO/1969).

The objectives of the academy include the promotion of historical knowledge related to the Military and Hospitaller Order of St Lazarus of Jerusalem established in the 11th century, and other related crusader and orders of chivalry. Historical research may relate to the hierarchy, traditions, laws and ancient history, as well as their relations with Christian churches.

To realise its objectives, the academy is initiating academic links with foundations and associations, whose purpose is similar or complementary to its own. It will also promote research, training or information in the field of interest or related ones. The registered head office of the Academy is at Torri ta’ Lanzun, Triq is-Santwarju, Mensija, San Ġwann SGN1769, Malta.

Since its setting up, the academy organised several international conferences, including in Malta (2015, 2019, 2024), Palermo (2017) and Gotha in Germany (2023).

Soon, the academy will be extending its membership through a call for historians, other academics and students, as well as interested members of the public.

This latest volume, and the five previous ones, can be purchased separately or together from here.

More information may be obtained by e-mailing s.lazari.ordinis. academia@gmail.com, or by visiting the academy’s website.