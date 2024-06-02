Students aged eight to 14 have the opportunity to design the front cover of a zero-waste recipe book for children that will be published later this year.

The competition, organised by NWAMI International Malta (NIM) as part of its Foodwise Families initiative, invites students to create an A3 artwork that captures the essence of global flavours and zero waste cooking while reflecting on the beauty of cultural diversity in cooking and creative ways to eliminate food waste.

Participants are to send or deliver their entries to the RMHC Learning Centre, Triq il-Wileġ, Qawra, SPB 1922 by June 28. The winning entry will then be used in the design of the cover of a children’s recipe book featuring dishes that are being created during the multicultural zero waste cooking workshops that NIM is also currently organising as part of its Foodwise Families initiative.

NWAMI International Malta president Maria Gabrielle Doublesin said: “Through our ongoing workshops, the Foodwise Families initiative is already helping children and their parents or guardians acquire valuable culinary skills and learn about the food traditions of different people in our communities.

“Our workshops, which are designed to help foster cultural understanding and appreciation, also focus on avoiding food waste. Our wish is for this experience to be shared with an ever wider audience, hence the idea to also create a recipe book with the dishes created during these activities.”

NIM’s Foodwise Families project is supported by APS Bank. More information on the art competition is available at the website below.

HTTPS://NWAMIINTERNATIONAL-MALTA.ORG/PROJECT_OUTTAKES/COOKBOOK-FOR-KIDS-COMPETION/