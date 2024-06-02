A society for Indian Roman Catholics in Malta – St Paul’s Latin Community – recently held a commemorative event to mark the second anniversary of its foundation at Alleluia Hall, next to the Franciscan conventual friary in St Paul’s Bay.

The community’s founder and priest in charge, Fr Damian Veliyil, welcomed the participants, and Mass was concelebrated by Mgr Dennis Kuruppassery, first counsellor to the Apostolic Nuncio, Fr Paul Punnackal George, priest in charge of the Orthodox Syrian church, and Fr Veliyil.

The principal guest was Fr Colin Sammut, OFM Conv., provincial of the Franciscan Conventual Community, who was adorned with a traditional Indian shawl to the community’s gratitude to him. Other guests adorned with the traditional shawl included Fr Joseph Mamo, OFM Conv., parish priest of Our Lady of Sorrows parish in St Paul’s Bay, Mgr Kuruppassery, Fr George, and other Franciscan Maltese and Indian friars.

Afterwards a video was presented about the journey of the community over the past two years, an Instagram page was inaugurated, prizes were distributed and a cultural programme was held, which included traditional singing and dancing from Kerala State.

St Paul’s Latin Community president Christopher Nelson delivered a short concluding speech thanking everyone working towards the community’s wellbeing. This was followed by lunch of Indian food.