BIRKIRKARA 2

Satariano 45

Borg 65og

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Duranovic 43, 75 pen.

(aet: Birkirkara win 4-3 on penalties)

BIRKIRKARA

M. Zapytowski (120 A. Sylla), E. Pepe, P. Mbong (98 M. Maia), A. Zammit (79 A. Ciolacu), K. Zammit, A. Satariano (110 E. Sarpong), E. Pena Beltre, N. Micallef, A. Coppola, S. Zibo, A. Diakite.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

F. Marchetti, S. Borg (108 C. Rutjens), L. Montebello (75 R. Camenzuli), J. Mbong, R. Prsa (105 S. Paintsil), Elionay (46 Eder), U. Duranovic, O. Bjelicic, J. Corbalan, E. Marcelina, Jonny.

Referee: Trustin Farrugia Cann.

Yellow cards: Pepe, Bjelicic, P. Mbong, Eder, Zapytowski, Bjelicic.

Red cards Duranovic (Ħ) 97, Diakite (B) 97.

Penalty sequence: Maia (B) scores (1-0); Marcelina (Ħ) scores 1-1; Zibo (B) saved 1-1; Jonny (Ħ) saved 1-1; Ciolacu (B) scores 2-1; Rutjens (Ħ) scores 2-2; Micallef (B) scores 3-2; Mbong (Ħ) scores 3-3; Coppola (B) scores 4-3; Bjelicic (Ħ) misses 4-3.

Goalkeeper Amara Sylla came off the bench in the last seconds of extra-time to propel Birkirkara into the semi-finals of the FA Trophy when he saved two penalties in the shoot-out to propel his team into the semi-finals of the FA Trophy at the expense of Ħamrun Spartans.

It was a dramatic outcome to a match which saw both teams giving everything they have with Birkirkara coming from behind to take a 2-1 lead before the Spartans forced extra-time with a late equaliser.

And then it was Sylla who took centre stage when he saved the penalties taken by Jonny and Ognjen Bjelicic to lead the FA Trophy holders into the semi-finals and end Ħamrun Spartans’ dream of a treble.

Ħamrun Spartans coach Luciano Zauri lost his regular goalkeeper Henry Bonello who suffered a suspected cruciate knee ligament injury and was replaced in goal by Federico Marchetti.

