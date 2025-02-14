SuperBowl, located within The Eden, St Julian’s, has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first bowling facility in Europe with string pinsetters to receive official certification from the European Bowling Federation (EBF).

The certification was confirmed by the EBF, further solidifying SuperBowl’s position as a top-tier bowling destination in Europe. Following its relaunch in June 2024, SuperBowl continues to set new industry standards and enhance the bowling experience for all players.

The string pinsetters were supplied by Switch Bowling, a global leader in bowling technology and equipment manufacturing. EBF Vice President Mr. Marios Nicolaides stated, “On behalf of the European Bowling Federation (EBF), I am delighted to officially certify SuperBowl at The Eden as the first string pinsetters centre in Europe. This significant milestone is a testament to Eden Leisure Group’s commitment to advancing the sport of bowling and adopting innovative practices within the industry.”

Simon De Cesare, CEO of Eden Leisure Group, expressed his pride in the achievement: “This certification is thanks to the Eden Leisure Group’s continued investment in the sport of bowing in Malta. Being the first in Europe to receive this recognition reinforces our dedication to excellence and innovation in the entertainment industry."

Ahmet Solmaz, CEO of Switch Bowling International, also commented on this milestone: "Switch Bowling is proud to have played a role in this achievement. As manufacturers of the string pinsetters installed at SuperBowl, we are pleased to see them officially recognised by the EBF. This certification proves that string pin bowling can meet the highest European standards, and we look forward to seeing more centres follow in SuperBowl’s footsteps."

In addition to this achievement, SuperBowl announced the return of the Malta Open Bowling Championship in 2025, marking its 33rd edition. This prestigious tournament will welcome top-ranked international bowlers to compete at Malta’s premier bowling venue, battling it out for an attractive prize fund and tournament glory. The event is expected to draw significant interest from both local and international bowling communities, further cementing Malta’s place on the global bowling map. More details will be announced soon.