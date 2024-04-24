An architect involved in the restoration of the Grand Master's Palace has been accused of stealing three antique vases and a clock from the historic Valletta building.

Ljubica Zivkovic, a 52, from Belgrade, Serbia, denied aggravated theft, unlawful possession of the cultural artefacts acquired illegally and breaching probation for similar offences.

The architect, who lives in Iklin, was a project manager who worked for a restoration company involved in works at the palace, according to sources. She joined in the last six months of the project, handling last minute civil works.

Her role meant she had access across the palace, which was reopened to visitors in January after years of extensive restoration.

The court was told that the items she is alleged to have stolen have not been recovered. Their theft was reported on April 5.

The court heard that the accused, who was described as an architect in court filings, has a substance abuse problem and was on probation for similar offences.

Lawyer Rachel Tua said she could not be identified from footage held by the police.

The stolen items have not been recovered.

Bail was refused after objections from the prosecution, which pointed to the accused's criminal record and the fact that civilians including her co-workers are still to testify.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech deemed the accused untrustworthy.

AG lawyer Nicholas Degaetano and Inspectors Christina Delia and Daryl Borg prosecuted together with Kurt Farrugia for superintendent of cultural heritage. Lawyer Rachel Tua was defence counsel.

KTP: She's not an architect

A spokesperson from the Kamra tal-Periti said that Zivkovic did not have a warrant to practice as an architect or civil engineer and was not authorised to call herself an architect by law.

Times of Malta reported on Tuesday that the police had identified the suspect after examining footage from several security cameras.

The three vases and the clock were valued at €13,000 in total.

Heritage Malta issued a statement just over two weeks ago to reveal the disappearance of the artefacts.

The items went missing from halls within the palace, which was reopened to the public earlier this year following five years of extensive restoration.

The disappearance of the vases and the clock came less than a month after two gold medals valued at €400,000 were stolen from the Maritime Museum in Vittoriosa.

The medals were traced inside the residence of a man who was charged over their theft and granted bail. The court heard how the medals had sustained “irreversible damage” until they were recovered.

The Malta Maritime Museum has since beefed up security and launched an internal probe into the theft.