A suspected arsonist who took a cab to and from the site where a car burst into flames, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to the arson attack.

Joshua Gatt, a 35-year-old gypsum installer from Tarxien, was tracked down as the suspect who wilfully targeted a car parked on Triq San Ġwann in Cospicua on August 28.

The arson took place between midnight and 3am.

CCTV footage from the scene showed the suspected arsonist sprinkling liquid onto the vehicle which then burst into flames. The suspect fled from the scene.

Two other vehicles parked close by were also damaged by the fire.

Investigators noted that the suspect arrived at the scene in the very early hours of that August morning in a Peugeot vehicle. He left in another vehicle.

Working on the suspicion that those vehicles were taxis, police traced two cab bookings matching the time and location of the arson. Both bookings were made from Gatt’s account, explained prosecuting inspector Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa.

CCTV footage near Gatt’s residence further confirmed police suspicions.

Gatt was arrested and charged with wilful arson, wilful damage to third-party property, involuntary damage to two other vehicles, wilful breach of public peace and disturbing the repose of residents.

A request for bail was objected to by the prosecution given the gravity of the offences, the early stage of the proceedings and the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify.

Moreover, the accused had an acute drug problem and various past convictions for theft.

Other persons may also have been involved in the arson attack.

Defence lawyer Roberto Spiteri pointed out that this incident took place two weeks ago.

Spiteri said the arrest was based on CCTV footage and information from the cab company app. He said there were no eyewitnesses to confirm it was Gatt.

Gatt’s past convictions were for drug-related offences and petty thefts. He was not charged with recidivism, argued the lawyer.

Asked by the court whether the defendant had drug dependency issues, his lawyer replied in the affirmative.

“Some supervision would help,” said Spiteri.

“We don’t stand to gain anything by putting someone in prison,” the lawyer continued, highlighting the reformative aspect of punishment.

In light of these submissions, the court presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, placed the defendant under a temporary supervision order, observing that it was in his best interests to be monitored by a probation officer.

However, given the gravity of the charges and the defendant’s drug dependence which could affect his trustworthiness, the court turned down the request for bail.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov and Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna Briffa, Mario Xiberras and Antonello Magri prosecuted. Lawyer Roberto Spiteri was the defence counsel.