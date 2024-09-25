A court has confirmed the conviction of former prison boss Robert Brincau over a gun incident which occurred at Għadira Bay two summers ago.

In January 2023, Brincau was found guilty of a series of offences linked to the incident, including injuring a volunteer ambulance driver and carrying a gun without a licence.

The court had heard how in the previous August, Brincau had pointed a gun at an ambulance driver's head and was recorded threatening him with the words "I'll kill you and your family".

Volunteer ambulance driver Liam Doublet described to the court how he "turned cold" when the 49-year-old prison boss whipped out a firearm and pointed it at his head during a heated argument. The weapon and ten 9mm bullets, were among the list of weapons registered at CCF but not to Brincau himself.

The Magistrates’ Court had handed Brincau a 12-month jail term suspended for three years but cleared him of misusing electronic communications equipment.

Brincau subsequently resigned from his post and lodged an appeal.

On Wednesday, the Court of Criminal Appeal, presided over by Madam Justice Natasha Galea Sciberras, rejected the appeal and confirmed the sentence.

The court explained to Brincau that the suspended sentence would run from today.

The judge warned that if the appellant had some brush with the law during the next three years, that one-year jail term would come into effect.

A restraining order imposed by the first court and confirmed on appeal would also run from today.