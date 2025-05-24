A 32-year-old who got into a violent fight in Paceville in the early hours of May 18 has been given a suspended sentence.

Iosebi Archvadze, who had visible facial injuries, appeared before the court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to causing grievous injuries to Veljko Jovanovic. He was also charged with breaching the public peace.

Jovanovic was separately charged earlier this week and pleaded not guilty to causing Archvadze grievous injuries. At the time, Archvadze was still in hospital.

The charges against both men were filed following a fight on Triq il-Qaliet in St Julians early on May 18.

The court issued a restraining order in favour of Jovanovic and handed him a one-year jail term suspended for three years.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace presided over the court.

AG lawyer Joseph Camilleri Azarov prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Nico Zarb.

Defence lawyer Francois Dalli appeared for the accused.