Top prison official Svetlana Muscat has been cleared of criminal wrongdoing and transferred from the Corradino Correctional Facility.

In a reply to Times of Malta questions, the Home Affairs Ministry confirmed the police investigations had been concluded and found her "not criminally liable" after it was revealed she allowed people to meet Yorgen Fenech in her prison office.

Fenech is on remand, awaiting trial for complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

"The Permanent Secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry was informed by the Malta Police Force that, following an investigation, it was concluded that Svetlana Muscat is not criminally liable; therefore, no criminal proceedings will be initiated," a ministry spokesperson said Friday.

"Subsequently, Muscat was deployed away from CSA under the public sector established procedure for inter-entity redeployment."

They did not say where her new job would be.

Sources close to the police also confirmed the investigation was carried out by the Criminal Investigations Department under the direction of Assistant Commissioner Keith Arnaud.

Muscat on forced leave in June

Police first interrogated Muscat in June, after she allegedly allowed Fenech to meet people in her office at the Corradino prison.

She was then the Correctional Services Agency's (CSA) Head of Strategy, but had been on forced leave since the incident.

According to prison regulations, all visits to prisoners must take place in approved visiting areas. Visits must also be monitored by CCTV camera, save for conjugal visits.

A special written permit is required to enter the offices of prison administration officials like that of Muscat.

Muscat is a former ONE reporter and ministerial aide and had been occupying the prison top job since 2023.