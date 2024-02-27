Sweden’s Kristoffer Olsson has been hospitalised over an unidentified brain illness and put on a ventilator, his club FC Midtjylland said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old midfielder fell unconscious in his own home on Tuesday last week and was taken to Aarhus University Hospital, the club said in a statement.

“Kristoffer Olsson is suffering from an apparently acute brain-related illness that is not due to self-harm of any kind, nor is it caused by external factors,” Midtjylland said.

Olsson has remained unconscious and an exact diagnosis has not been communicated.

