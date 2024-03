Swieqi United clinched an important victory to put pressure on leaders Birkirkara after beating Hibernians.

The Owls have now moved just two points behind the Stripes as leaders Birkirkara will take on Mġarr United in Friday’s match before both Swieqi and Birkirkara take on each other in next weekend’s crunch match.

Swieqi United opened the score after just two minutes when Salamatu Abdulai lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Maya Muscat inside the penalty area.

More details on SportsDesk.