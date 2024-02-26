Swieqi Phoenix Nium avenged their National Cup defeat at the hands of Paola Executive Security with a dominant performance in the Women’s Super League at the Cottonera Sports Complex last weekend.

Last week, Paola Executive Security came back from two sets down to overcome Swieqi Phoenix Nium 3-2 to advance to the National Cup final where they will face Falcons.

However, on Sunday it was a different story as the Malta champions were in charge of the match right from the word ‘go’ to breeze to a 3-0 victory.

For the Swieqi Phoenix side this was their eighth successive victory in the league and strengthen their grip on top spot.

