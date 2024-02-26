THEATRE

Armida

The Manoel Theatre is staging a new production of Gioachino Rossini’s opera in three acts, Armida, on March 3, 6, 8 and 10.

First performed in November 1817 with an Italian libretto by Giovanni Schmidt, the opera tells the tale of the Saracen sorceress Armida, who uses her powers to bewitch and ensnare her Crusader enemies.

The production stars Italian soprano Elisa Balbo in the lead role, tenors Nico Darmanin, Anle Gou and Cliff Zammit Stevens, bass Albert Buttigieg, KorMalta (Malta’s national choir), the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and Moveo Dance Company. It is directed by Paul Carr and conducted by Davide Levi, with costume designs by Luke Azzopardi.

The production will also feature rarely seen 19th-century painted backdrops from the theatre’s scenery archives, which were painted in Milan specifically for the Manoel Theatre.

For more information on the production and to purchase tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.mt or call (+356) 2124 6389.

Baby Series: Little Leprechauns

TOI TOI, the Manoel Theatre’s Learning Programme, is presenting a new show for children aged 0-4 on March 2 and 3.

Choreographed by Douglas Comley, the show introduces young children to Irish culture and music. The leprechaun, in Irish folklore, is fairy in the form of a tiny old man often with a cocked hat and leather apron. The programme includes interactive storytelling, lively music and dancing.

There will be shows at 9.30 and 11am on both days. Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Danusan Ix-Xow il-Kbir 2024

Comic duo Danusan are presenting another edition of their comedy sketch show at the Junior College Auditorium in Msida from February 23 until March 9 at 8.30pm.

They will interpret some of their most famous characters like Vinny, il-Kaċċatur besides new additions.

The show is suitable for an audience aged 14+. For tickets, click here.

Klassi Għalina – The Roadshow, Gozo

A live show of the popular sitcom is being staged at the MBC Theatre in Nadur for one night only on March 2.

The comedy will feature all the popular characters of the sitcom, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The event, suitable for an audience aged 16+, starts at 7.30pm. Tickets from 9976 1680.

The Beauty Queen of Leenane

MADC is producing The Beauty Queen of Leenane by four-time Oscar nominee Martin McDonagh until March 3.

Nominated for a Laurence Olivier and Tony Award, the play centres around a plain and lonely woman in her 40s with her first and possibly final chance at love; and her manipulative mother who sets about to derail it.

Directed by Adrian Buckle at the MADC Playhouse, Santa Venera, The Beauty Queen of Leenane stars Isabel Warrington, Andrea Pace, Nicholas Jackman and Alex Weenink.

The production, suitable for an audience aged over 16, is supported by The Embassy of Ireland in Malta.

Performances are being held from February 23 to 25 and March 1 to 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from www.madc.com.mt.

Read this Times of Malta preview.

Isabel Warrington and Alex Weenink in The Beauty Queen of Leenane. Photo: Justin Mamo

MUSIC

Iljieli fit-teatru: Keyboard Fiesta

Pjazza Teatru Rjal is continuing its series of intimate concerts this year, starting on February 26 with an event dedicated to the pianoforte.

Michael Laus, widely regarded as Malta’s doyen of pianoforte, will lead guests through the piano’s development over the years with examples ranging from the classical period up to the present day.

The recital will be held at the Greenroom of Pjazza Teatru Rjal at 7.30pm. Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.

Love and Melancholy

Baritone Ken Scicluna and pianist Sofia Narmania will perform in a concert featuring songs immortalised on the silver screen and Broadway at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta, on February 27 at 12.30pm.

The programme includes Henry Mancini’s Charade, Send in the Clowns by Stephen Sondheim, A Time for US by Nino Rota, Cole Porter’s So in Love and Leonard Bernstein’s Somewhere.

After the concert, patrons are invited to the cellar of the church to watch a short documentary about the building, its history and restoration.

Entrance to the concert is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by e-mailing barocco bookings@gmail.com or calling on 7968 0952.

Baritone Ken Scicluna and pianist Sofia Narmania

The SPMO Clarinet & Strings Quartet

Musicians Sarah Spiteri (violin), Antoine Frendo (viola), Simon Abdilla Joslin (violoncello) and Noel Beck (clarinet) from the St Paul Metropolitan Orchestra will perform in a concert at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on March 1 at 7.30pm.

The programme includes pieces by Bizet, Faure, Debussy and Piazzola, among others.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MPO Chamber Series 6

The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra’s next chamber concert sees pianists Natascha Chircop and Marco Rivoltini presenting a varied programme featuring buoyant rhythms, dissonant harmonies and romantic pianism.

The event, being held at Robert Samut Hall in Floriana on March 3 at 11am, will include Dvorak’s Slavonic Dances, Shawn’s Dance Portraits, Hindemith’s 8 Waltzes and Ravel’s La Valse.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

O Quantum Tristis

A vocal and instrumental concert by the BrassTubes ensemble featuring musical pieces arranged specifically for Lent and Easter is being held at the conventual church of St Francis of Assisi, Victoria, on March 1 at 8pm.

The ensemble will comprise four trumpets, two euphoniums, a trombone, a piano/organ, percussion and a soprano, together with a narrator.

Entrance is free.

Rock & Pop Classics of the 80s and 90s

The Gozo Youth Orchestra and the 7SSP Choir are presenting another edition of Rock and Pop Classics at the Aurora Theatre, Victoria, on March 2 at 8pm.

The musicians will be joined by Cash & Band and various singers, including Dorothy Bezzina, Jolene Samhan, Dorothy Borg Bonnici, Natassja Chapman, Jessica Calleja Magro, Rachel Grech, Amelia Kalabic, Klinsman, Neville Refalo and Chris Grech.

They will perform some of the best-known rock and pop tunes of the 1980s and 1990s, including hits by Guns n’ Roses, Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Aerosmith, Journey, Europe, Van Halen, The Cranberries, Tina Turner, Madonna, Phil Collins and more.

The orchestra will be under the direction of Joseph Grech.

Bookings can be made on +356 7904 5779 or via www.teatruaurora.com.

The Gozo Youth Orchestra in a previous production. Photo: Facebook

FILM

Lux Audience Film Screenings 2024

The film screenings of the LUX Audience Award, organised by the European Parliament and the European Film Academy, are being shown at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March. The award promotes cultural diversity and provides tangible support to European cinema and the arts.

The five finalist films are subtitled in the 24 official EU languages, and free screenings are organised by the European Parliament in all 27 EU countries. In Malta, they are being screened in collaboration with the European Parliament Office in Malta.

One can vote for their favourite film by April 14 and be in the chance to win a range of prizes, including a trip to the European Parliament in Brussels to attend the LUX Audience Award ceremony on April 16. All the screenings are open to the public and are free of charge.

For bookings, visit kreattivita.org. One can rate the films at https://rating.luxaward.eu/en/.

MISCELLANEOUS

Women’s Health and Well-being Expo 2024

The Women for Women Foundation is holding a day of expert-led talks and activities for women on March 1 at Villa Arrigo in Naxxar.

The expo will kick off at 9.30am with an engaging opening segment, followed by a series of expert-led talks on various aspects of women’s health and well-being.Guests will be treated to a brunch and a goody bag. Products and services by leading brands catering to women’s health and well-being will also be showcased.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Tickets are available from ticketline.com.mt.

20 Sena ta Dù

On February 29, Dù Theatre is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a literary event in Maltese highlighting works written by women.

The event, being held at the oratory of the Jesuits church in Valletta at 7.30pm, will see present and old members of the theatre company interpreting a selection of works revolving around women and which discuss femininity, female experiences and what it means to be a woman in the 21st century.

Taking part will be Simone Spiteri, Franica Pulis, Magda von Kuilenberg and Robyn Vella, among others. Entrance is free.

VISUAL ARTS

Through the Eye of a Needle

An exhibition of large-scale textile works by Stefan Spiteri is on display at the Malta Society of Arts.

Through the Eye of the Needle, the culmination of a two-year project, draws on ideas ranging from nature to the state of society, Maltese traditions and the artist's hope for the future.

The exhibition, curated by Andrew Borg Wirth and designed by Lyanne Mifsud, also features an installation of works by the artist’s mother, Speranza Spiteri.

There will be a closing performance by Claire Tonna and Tom Armitage on February 28 at 7pm. The exhibition runs until February 29. For more information, click here.

Also read this Times of Malta interview with the artist.

Works by Stefan Spiteri on display at the Malta Society of Arts. Photo: Mark Scicluna

Africa: Land of Icons

A solo exhibition by award-winning wildlife photographer Johan Siggesson is open at Christine X Gallery in Sliema until February 29.

Titled Africa: Land of Icons, this immersive exhibition showcases Siggesson’s photographs that not only captivate but also inspire a profound appreciation for the beauty and significance of African animal wildlife.

Accompanying the visuals are informative displays, shedding light on the conservation efforts, ecological significance and cultural importance of the showcased species.

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1pm and from 4 to 7pm.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Stripes by Johan Siggesson

SOLUS

Artist Ann Jenkins embarks on an emotive journey into the world of solitude with her latest solo exhibition, SOLUS, hosted at Gemelli Art Studio in Ta’ Qali.

The collection of oil paintings explores the profound sentiment of solace, capturing the essence of sanctuary either in complete isolation or within evocative environments.

Jenkins’s diverse portfolio includes figurative works, seascapes, and landscapes and SOLUS showcases her mastery of various techniques.

The exhibition is open to the public Monday to Friday (9am to 2pm) and Saturdays (9am to noon) until the end of February at Gemelli Art Studio.

Anticipating Love by Ann Jenkins

Beyond Flawless: Embracing the Imperfect Beauty of Humanity

A German artist and model who has made Malta her home is showcasing paintings in her debut solo exhibition that is a commentary about flawlessness in general and the female form in particular.

In Beyond Flawless, Lena Maria Ludes presents a series of paintings of women, or so they seem at first glance. On closer inspection, one realises that these women are largely artificial, with chrome faces and bodies, taking on the semblance of robots.

The artist aims to promte the fact that humans are inherently imperfect and the exhibition aims to serve as a call for a more compassionate, understanding and empathetic world that recognises the beauty of imperfection and appreciates humanity.

Beyond Flawless, curated by Charlene Vella, runs at the Phoenicia Malta’s Palm Court Lounge until the end of February.

One of the works on display.

Room For Speculation

Peter Seychell’s latest collection of works is on at Il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba.

In Room for Speculation, Seychell incorporates the exhibition venue as an integral part of his conceptual framework to present a collection of works centred around nature − an untouched, pristine nature, far removed from human influence.

This new body of work serves as a continuation of this theme, inviting viewers to engage in contemplation and speculation regarding how and why humans are exploiting and destroying their natural habitat, and consequently, themselves.

Peter will be again collaborating with Ecovis to raise funds during this exhibition. The artist will be donating 10 per cent of sales to Shawn Mifsud who is trying to raise enough funds to get bionic prosthesis after having lost both arms and both legs. Ecovis will be donating the same value raised by the artist.

The exhibition, curated by Melanie Erixon, runs until March 3.

Xagħri by Peter Seychell

Dream [of] Land

An interdisciplinary exhibition project combining narratives of identity, belonging and home through the blurred overlap of art-making and craft is on dispay at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Dream [of] Land brings together a body of collective work exploring the tangible manipulation of matter through acts of weaving, moulding and sculpting, not only of conventional materials but of narratives, memories and legacies.

The exhibition seeks to question and redefine the significance of matter and materiality, by regarding it as an active agent with its own historicity and potentiality for dreams and change.

Curated by Elyse Tonna and Sarah Chircop, it features the work of Francesca Beltrame, Noah Fabri, the LaLaLa Collective, Femmy Otten, Florence Peake, Sephora Schembri, Dasha Tsapenko and Rakel Vella. Margarita Pulè is the project manager.

Dream [of] Land runs until April 21. For more information, visit kreattivita.org.

An artwork forming part of Dream [of] Land. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

OTHER EXHIBITIONS

Pawlu Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda

Festivals Malta dedicated this year’s carnival activities to Pawlu Curmi ‘il-Pampalun’, often described as the ‘King of Maltese Carnival’, who died last year at the age of 92.

As part of this tribute, an exhibition titled ‘Pawl Curmi ‘Il-Pampalun’: Il-Bniedem, Il-Leġġenda’ is being held at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta until March 3.

Born in Valletta on December 12, 1930, ‘Il-Pampalun’ was the 12th child out of 13, and from a young age, showed a particular interest in carnival. As a young boy, he used to help out his father Giovanni with creating carnival floats and grotesque masks. His career evolved as he began to touch upon elements related to dance, choreography and much more.

Beyond carnival, ‘il-Pampalun’ had various interests and left a colourful legacy behind him.

The exhibition is researched and curated by Mario Coleiro.

Photos of Pawlu Curmi at the exhibition. Photo: Facebook/Spazju Kreattiv

Let Me Be Myself The Life Story of Anne Frank

The University of Malta Library in collaboration with The Tayar Foundation is hosting the exhibition Let Me Be Myself - The Life Story of Anne Frank until March 21.

The exhibition consists of 34 panels, each containing key images and texts about the world that surrounded Anne Frank, from the rise of Hitler to the persecution of the Jews and World War 11. It also gives an account of her life: from her birth in 1929 up to her death in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945.

The library is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.15pm. It is closed on Sundays and public holidays. Entrance is free.

In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers: 900 Years of Chivalry, Faith & Charity

The National Library of Malta in Valletta is hosting an exhibition about the Knights of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

By means of maps, documents, printed works and objets d’art, In the Footsteps of the Hospitallers traces the story of the Order, starting from their humble beginnings in Jerusalem during the mid-11th century.

The exhibition, curated by Maroma Camilleri, is dedicated to the memory of a prominent Maltese member of the Order of Malta, the Bailiff Fra’ John Edward Critien, Grand Prior of Rome, who passed away on December 3, 2022.

It will remain open during library hours until March: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 4.30pm; Saturdays: 8.30am to 12.30pm (every third Saturday of the month, the library opens from 8.30am to 3.30pm. Entrance is free.